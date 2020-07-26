Joanna Chimonides Puts On A Very Leggy Display In A Black Outfit

British model and TV personality Joana Chimonides took to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 26, and treated her almost 700,000 followers to a very hot, yet stylish snapshot.

In the picture, Joanna could be seen rocking a black bustier that featured wired cups, a low-cut-neckline, and panels on the bodice. The tiny ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage.

It looked like she teamed the top with a black mini skirt that enabled her to put her lean, sexy legs on full display. Joanna also opted for a black blazer that she hung over her shoulders and completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals with a tie-up feature.

Joanna wore a full face of makeup to complement her attire. As for jewelry, she chose a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her throat, a pair of small hoop earrings, and a ring. She also accessorized with a small matching purse. She wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic caves, and let her locks cascade over her back.

It looked like the snap was captured in some restaurant. Several chandeliers could be seen hanging from the ceiling. To pose, Joanna sat on a silver chair in a cross-legged position, a move which allowed her to put her legs on full display.

She tilted her head, touched her purse that she had hung on her shoulder, parted her lips, and looked at the camera. A silver table, with a glass of cocktail sitting atop it, could also be seen in the picture.

In the caption, she informed users that she made a happy face in the picture after having four glasses of pornstar martini.

Within six hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 21,000 likes. That apart, several of Joanna’s admirers took to the comments section and posted more than a hundred messages to praise her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Wow, Joanna, you are totally unreal,” one of her fans commented.

“Love this classy, elegant, and sophisticated look on you. It really suits you,” another user chimed in.

“You are absolutely unreal,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Oh damn, you look super sexy. You never fail to impress me with your style,” a fourth follower wrote.

Several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the photo, including Mandi Vakili, Francesca Allen, Molly Smith, and Maura Higgins.

As The Inquisitr reported, Joanna posted another hot photo of herself a day ago in which she rocked a leather bodysuit that she paired with matching shorts.