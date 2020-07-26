Brandi Glanville Denies Using Denise Richards To Get Back On ‘RHOBH’

The drama is really heating up on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Brandi Glanville just dropped a bombshell in last Wednesday’s episode, where she revealed she hooked up with Denise Richards. The latter had denied this narrative by Brandi, but the Drinking & Tweeting author is reminding fans to keep watching to get the truth.

Brandi has been accused of many things regarding this anecdote. Camille Grammer recently tweeted that Brandi, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards rehearsed their scene where the affair story was told. Viewers have also suggested Brandi has made this whole thing up in an effort to get back on RHOBH. The mom-of-two recently caught up with Us Weekly to dish on everything surrounding the alleged hook-up with Denise, claiming she isn’t using her former friend to get her diamond back.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought be back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f*cking storyline,” she said. “I didn’t say it last season because I was worried that I was a cheater after she’s like, ‘Oh Aaron’s going to kill me if he finds out.’ I thought, ‘What is she talking about?’ That is bullsh*t.'”

Charles Sykes / Bravo

Denise and Brandi met up last year on RHOBH where the two went out for dinner together. It was Brandi’s only scene for the season, but she was officially signed on as a guest for 2019. The two appeared to be chummy at their dinner, but things have quickly taken a turn for the worse.

Brandi also slammed the accusations made by Camille and others who said the bombshell conversation was rehearsed. The 47-year-old claimed the only person who knew the story before the scene was shot was Kim Richards, who encouraged Brandi to tell her peace.

“The producers didn’t even know. Kim was the only person that knew. Kim didn’t tell Kyle.”

Kim brought up the gossip, which Brandi said made her feel like she had to share what had happened. She claimed she didn’t have a choice and it was never her plan for the evening to bring it up. Brandi was heading out with her friend for her birthday dinner, and stopping to talk to Kyle and Teddi was never the intention to start the night.

The drama surrounding the alleged affair is set to explode in the upcoming episodes, as Denise has not found out about Brandi’s story at this time.