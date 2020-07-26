Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In A Blue Bra & Tiny Shorts

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom stunned her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling selfie taken at home. Anna was perched on her bed covered in textured pale linens, and captured herself in a nearby white-framed mirror.

A window allowed some natural light into the space, and Anna looked casual yet smoking-hot in the at-home ensemble. On top, she wore a dark blue bra with delicate detailing along the cups. The bra showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and the dark shade looked gorgeous against her pale skin. Thin straps stretched over her shoulder, adding some support, and the piece was basic yet feminine thanks to the trim and extra details.

She paired the bra with high-waisted shorts that had a loose fit. The drawstring waist accentuated her hourglass figure and the fabric on the rest of the shorts skimmed over her voluptuous hips. Though the pants were one color and didn’t have any pattern, they had stunning details, including scalloped trim along the hem.

Her legs were folded underneath her on the bed, with one of her thighs illuminated by the sunlight streaming through the window. A filmy white curtain was visible near the window as well, and Anna’s outfit was the only burst of color in the otherwise neutral space.

She kept the look simple, adding just one accessory, a gold circular pendant necklace. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a sleek high ponytail with major volume, highlighting her naturally stunning features. She placed one hand on the bed beside her to support her body while she held her cell phone with the other hand to capture the snap.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the gorgeous selfie, and the post received over 19,700 likes within just 43 minutes of going live. It also racked up 358 comments from her eager audience in the same time span as they raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Angels are real,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“Stunning beyond all belief,” another follower added.

“Girl you are the only model on here that seems as if you are also brilliant. It will be fun to watch your career after this takes a back seat… best of luck to you and yours Anna,” a third fan commented.

“Great physique and always beautifully stylish!” yet another follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a snap in which she was outdoors, enjoying the natural beauty of Sweden. She wore a ribbed bodysuit that flaunted her sculpted figure for the occasion, topped with a white sweater. She went barefoot and perched on a rock in a scenic setting.