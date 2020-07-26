Donald Trump Is Facing Many ‘Red Flags’ Amid Campaign Reboot, Polling Analyst Says

Polling analyst Tim Malloy of Quinnipiac University recently spoke to Bloomberg about Donald Trump’s campaign reboot ahead of November’s election. According to the analyst, there are “red flags everywhere” that suggest the president’s turnaround might be too late the save his reelection bid.

“There is nothing in the most recent polling, nationally or in the states, that has a sort of hidden window of solace or escape for him,” Malloy said. “There is nothing there.”

Bloomberg noted that Trump’s base continues to remain loyal. With the right wins, the publication said the president could win via the Electoral College, as he did against Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016. Nevertheless, Malloy remained pessimistic. He noted that Trump’s polling on empathy, which has traditionally been low, has continued to decline, and the one metric the real estate mogul always performs well on — the economy — continues to dwindle.

Michael Traugott, a professor at the University of Michigan, claimed that Joe Biden’s lead over Trump would likely narrow as pollsters begin to track likely voters as opposed to registered voters, who reportedly skew Republican. Notably, Trafalgar Group, which tracks likely voters, was one of the only companies to predict Trump’s win in 2016. Even still, Traugott, claimed that real estate mogul’s current position doesn’t bode well for his chances at the ballot box.

“Historically, he’s in a little deeper hole than average. There is time to turn it around, though the turnaround is not entirely within his control. He’s focused entirely on his base and maintaining his base. He’s very unusual for an incumbent.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, recent polls show a competitive race in the traditionally red state of Texas. In an appearance on MSNBC, Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston said that the recent polls suggest Trump and the Republican Party are in significant trouble and face the possibility that Texas will turn Democratic.

Other signs also suggest trouble. As CNN noted, a new CNN/SSRS poll showed Trump behind Biden in Florida by 5 percent. The survey follows a Quinnipiac University poll released last week that showed the former vice president leading Trump 13 percent. Notably, no Republican has even won the presidency without taking Florida in 96 years.

“The fact that the polls in Florida favor Biden should be one of the biggest warning signs yet for Trump’s fledgling campaign,” the publication wrote.

Still, Trump’s new campaign manager, Bill Stepien, brushed off recent poll data from the state and shot down the suggestion that the region would be a competitive race.