Lala Kent Deletes All Photos Of Randall Emmett From Instagram, Posts Cryptic Message

Something fishy is going down in Lala Kent’s world. The Vanderpump Rules star recently wiped her Instagram clean of fiancé Randall Emmett. The duo has been spending time together in Puerto Rico where Randall is directing his first film with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Emile Hirsch. Lala appeared to clean her feed of Randall on Sunday afternoon, while subsequently posting a cryptic message to her Instagram story.

The lengthy quote was written in a white font on a plain black background. The print was rather small, causing followers to have to try and zoom in to read what the makeup designer had penned.

“Dear God, It is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs. But I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task,” Lala wrote.

The words are not Lala’s own, however. Living a sober life for well over a year now, Lala has taken part in the famous 12 Steps. Her new quote is one of the 12 Steps prayers, which coincides with step four. Step 4 is one of the most important, where participants take a moral inventory.

Manny Carabel

Lala is also not following Randall on Instagram, which has caused some of her followers to wonder if she ever followed him in the first place. The famous movie producer does not follow Lala’s personal account but does follow her fan page, @fortheloveoflala. The Give Them Lala creator is still featured all over Randall’s personal feed. He just had his two daughters and mother flown into Puerto Rico to spend time with him while he shoots Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Lala’s quote and recent social media activity doesn’t necessarily mean she has split from Randall. She also wiped him from her feed in May of last year. The Bravo star also recently admitted to Maria Menounos on her podcast, which has been made available on YouTube, that she and her man almost broke up a dozen times during quarantine. By the end of the interview, she admitted she and Randall were better than ever though.

“Like, I know we’re always gonna argue and of course we were never really going to end the relationship, but ya know, you’re stuck with someone, um, but there was, ya know, we’re in such a great place I didn’t even think we could get any better,” Lala admitted.