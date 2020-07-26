Kelly Ripa Takes A Leisurely Stroll With Husband Mark Conseuelos & Dog Chewie

Kelly Ripa is mourning the loss of her former co-host, Regis Philbin, who recently passed away at the age of 88. The morning talk show host was seen out and about with husband Mark Consuelos over the weekend. The day after the sad news was announced, the twosome were seen taking in some fresh air as they strolled through the Hamptons in New York. The photos of the famous couple can be seen on The Daily Mail.

Kelly and her hunky husband were spotted walking their adorable dog Chewie. The 49-year-old mother of three had hold of the leash that was attached to the pooch’s collar. In the other hand she was holding onto a white coffee cup. She wore a blue t-shirt and grey sweatpants that she had pulled up to her mid calves. She also sported a pair of yellow and black flip-flops. Despite being outside, Kelly chose to wear a black mask over her nose and mouth during the outing. Her blond hair cascaded past her shoulders. Kelly’s expression looked a bit somber in the photos as she stopped to look around at one point.

In one of the pictures on the entertainment site, Mark looked like he wasn’t too happy about something. His facial expression appeared to be pretty intense and possibly a bit annoyed. There is a possibility that he was not thrilled that they were being followed and having photos snapped while they were trying to enjoy their time together.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

The Riverdale actor had on a pair of green shorts and a dark t-shirt that flaunted his muscular upper bod. Even Mark’s thigh and calf muscles were bulging as he walked. He had on a pair of grey crocs as well. He also carried a coffee cup in his hand that matched his wife’s. However, he wasn’t wearing a mask on his face like Kelly was.

Chewie seemed to enjoy the great outdoors as he was seen sniffing the ground and looking around. Kelly has talked about the dog for years on her talk show. He is well loved by the whole Consuelos family.

Kelly’s former co-host, Regis Philbin, died of a heart attack on July 25 and she quickly took to Instagram to post a tribute to him. She expressed her sadness over his death and also sent condolences to his wife, Joy, and the rest of his family. They worked together for 10 years hosting Live! with Regis and Kelly until his departure from the show in 2011.