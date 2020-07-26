Osmariel Villalobos Shows Off Major Skin In A Violet Bikini

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 26, and wowed her 3.5 million fans with a new bikini snap.

In the picture, Osmariel could be seen rocking a tiny, two-piece bathing suit which struggled to contain her assets. It was violet and white in colour and boasted a tie-dye print. Her top consisted of small triangular cups that put a glimpse of her underboob on full display. It also included a thin string running across her chest, and two straps that tied behind her neck.

Osmariel paired the top with matching string bottoms that drew attention toward her sexy legs and thighs, while the overall ensemble accentuated her incredible abs and taut stomach.

The 31-year-old model opted for an almost makeup-free look, wore her highlighted tresses down, and let her locks fall over her back. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida. For the shoot, Osmariel stood on a wooden raft with her feet partially submerged in the water. She bent one of her knees, held her hair, parted her lips, and faced the camera.

The breathtaking view of the ocean, the clear blue sky, a few white buildings, and some trees could also be seen far away in the background.

Osmariel wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that Sunday is for having fun, soaking up the sun, and spending time with friends and family. Besides that, she also informed users that her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Now Maru Jordan Swim.

Within five hours of posting, the post garnered about 80,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Osmariel’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 380 comments in which they praised her amazing figure and incredible sense of style.

“Oh wow, look at those abs. You look incredibly sexy,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you always look so spectacular. 10/10 for this picture!” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful as always, Osmariel. I wish you an equally happy Sunday!” a third follower wrote.

“You are the most beautiful angel that could have existed in this world!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several of her fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the photo, including Mariana Jiménez and Maria Teresa Iannuzzo.

A day ago, Osmariel had shared another up-close image from the same shoot to show off her perky breasts. As of this writing, the image has garnered 56,000-plus likes and about 300 comments.