Naya Rivera’s Little Sister, Nickayla, Shares A Heartbreaking Tribute, ‘I’ll Love You For Eternity’

'Sister,⁣ there are no words to describe my love for you,' Nickayla Rivera wrote.

Nickayla Rivera is the 25-year-old younger sister of late Glee actress Naya Rivera. Nickayla took to Instagram on Saturday, July 25, to share a heartbreaking tribute to Naya, who passed away earlier this month in a tragic accident. Nickayla expressed her affection for her sister in a beautifully written caption, according to Billboard.

Nickayla shared an adorable black-and-white snapshot taken of her and Naya when they were younger and she was still a child. Naya had her arm wrapped around her little sister’s shoulder while Nickayla kissed her on the cheek.

She started out the caption by expressing her deep bond with her sister, even after her death. She noted that Naya was like her other half and it was not until she passed away that she truly saw how much they had in common, she explained.

“Sister,⁣ there are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.”

Nickayla went on to express how much her life had changed since losing her sister, noting that she can hardly imagine a world in which Naya is no longer around. However, she acknowledged that Naya will always be a part of her and she’ll always look up to her.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

“But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young,” she went on.

Nickayla concluded her post with a heartbreaking expression of love for her older sister.

“My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life,” she wrote.

In addition to Nickayla, Naya also had a younger brother named Mychal Rivera who is 29 years old.

Nickayla’s tribute joins many others from people who’s lives were touched in a positive way from knowing Naya. The 33-year-old actress went missing earlier this month after taking a boat out in Lake Piru, in California, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Her son, 4-year-old Josey, was found asleep on the boat but she was nowhere in sight. Several days after she went missing, her body was recovered from the lake. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning and authorities do not believe that foul play was involved.