Kelly Gale Shows Off Flawless Figure In Skimpy Bikini While On The Beach

Model Kelly Gale stunned her many social media fans once more on Sunday, July 26, after she shared a sexy snapshot of herself that showed off her killer body. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post, which quickly became a hit, with her 1.4 million followers.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, was photographed beachside for the photo. Kelly took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing while on her knees. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she kept her eyes closed, pouted, and rested her hands on her parted legs.

Kelly’s long raven locks dripped with water and cascaded down her back — indicating that the stunner had dipped her head in the ocean.

However, it was the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Edition beauty’s flawless figure that stole the show as she flaunted her physique with a tiny bikini.

The black bikini top seemingly featured a metallic print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her assets. The bra’s tiny triangular cups also and revealing a great deal of cleavage.

Kelly teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, helping to flaunt her figure. The briefs, which featured a high-rise cut, particularly showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. Their high-waisted design also helped draw attention to her chiseled core.

She finished the beachside look off with just one gold bracelet.

In the caption, the model joked that she was social distancing but not “ocean distancing.”

The stunning image was met with a great deal of support from fans and received more than 26,000 likes within just a few hours after going live. An additional 133 followers took the time to offer Kelly praise on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“I really love you,” one user praised.

“Simply stunning,” added a second fan.

“You look pretty beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Just so beautiful,” declared a fourth individual.

Kelly has shared more than one stunning snapshot of herself to Instagram this past month. On July 15, she dazzled her fans once again when she rocked an eye-catching tan bikini that showcased her statuesque figure, per The Inquisitr. That image proved to be quite popular with fans, garnering more than 56,000 likes.