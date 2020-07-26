Pregnant Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In Yellow Bikini: ‘Body Changes’

Arianny Celeste showed off her rapidly changing body while wearing a bikini in an honest Instagram post today, which her followers appeared to love. Several fans also shared their own stories and advice for the expecting mother.

The UFC octagon girl looked smoking hot in a ribbed yellow bikini. The Inquisitr recently reported on a shot she shared of herself, which showed off the swimsuit’s top and her voluptuous pregnancy cleavage. The latest picture of Arianny in the mustard yellow swimwear also revealed the bottoms, which matched the top, and they dipped down in the front to accommodate her growing, 31-week baby bump while the side rose over her hip. The model sat sideways in the picture, but it looked like the bikini bottoms also left a lot of her curvy backside uncovered.

She placed one hand over her baby belly, and it showed off her light blue manicure, which might be in honor of learning that her baby is a boy. Arianny reclined slightly, using her other arm for support as she posed in front of a beautiful fountain that hung on a yellow tiled wall, which echoed the color of her two-piece. Her highlighted brunette hair fell in waves swept over one shoulder, and the model’s brown eyes and full lips popped in the shot. Several strands of the gold necklaces the UFC ring girl wore fell to one side in the image.

The caption revealed that Arianny had felt worried over all the body changes that came along with pregnancy, especially since her career with the UFC and as a model had been based on how she looked. Her fans seemed to appreciate the honesty and vulnerability of her post, and at least 6,750 hit the “like” button while more than 130 took the time to leave a response for the mother-to-be.

“You’re lucky you were in great shape before getting pregnant, and your body is used to working out so you can keep working out throughout pregnancy as tolerated and modified to your comfort. Your body will bounce back easily because of that. You look great, looks just all belly and a healthy body. Good luck for delivery and aftercare,” encouraged one follower.

“You still look beautiful, plus you have the glow now,” a second fan gushed.

“LOVE your positivity. It’s not just the changes going back to normal…, but when it does, you’re going to feel twice the joy, right? Hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Sunday,” a third devotee noted.