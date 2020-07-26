‘Lake Baby’ Daisy Keech Bares Her Curves Wearing A Leopard Bikini

Fitness model Daisy Keech got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. The stunning blonde shared a summery image on the back of a small boat that thrilled her 5 million followers, racking up almost 60,000 likes in just over ten minutes after it was uploaded.

Daisy wore a revealing string bikini with a small leopard print that showed off her ample assets.

The top featured wide-set triangular cups that displayed her bare decolletage and the smooth lines of her alluring cleavage. The tops of her perfectly round breasts were visible, almost spilling over the edges of the suit.

The remarkably tiny bottoms dipped down in a broad ‘V’ that barely covered her nether region.

A minuscule section of fabric rose up from between Daisy’s supple thighs and attached to two thin straps that finished in bows across her shapely hips. Small creases between her hips and upper thighs were visible just below.

The design of the bikini accentuated her long, lean figure and hourglass shape. Daisy’s toned abdominal muscles were firm and taut, and there was a faint line of definition visible down the center of her torso.

As she posed, she appeared to be in the process of putting on a black life vest with a geometric pattern and red zipper. It was already slung over one slender shoulder, and she grasped the other side of the jacket from behind her, seemingly preparing to slip her left arm through the corresponding hole.

Her right arm was raised out to her side, elbow bent, and she grasped a few sun-kissed strands of her long platinum hair in her fingers. The rest of blew back from her face and streamed in sexy, messy waves behind her.

Daisy sat with her knees together on a blue and white striped towel, perched on the back of what appears to be a small water-faring vessel. The towel matched the boat’s nautical color scheme.

Her body faced forwards and her face was turned off camera, giving viewers a glimpse of Daisy’s gorgeous profile. Reflected light illuminated her golden tan and incredible bone structure.

Her huge eyes were framed by dark, full lashes as she gazed intently across the water. She slightly parted her rosy lips.

Daisy’s Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for her attractive appearance.

“so beautiful omg!!!! you are my example,” gushed one fan, adding a string of double heart emoji to their comment.

“Girlll you stunning,” declared a second person.