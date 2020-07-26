Jared Leto Pays Tribute To Unlikely Friend, Golden-Age Star Olivia De Havilland, Following Her Death At 104

Jared Leto has paid tribute to Olivia De Havilland following her death at age 104 of natural causes. The Oscar-winning actor reflected on his unlikely friendship with the last surviving star of Gone With the Wind in a lengthy post on Instagram.
In a slideshow shared to his social media page, Leto, 48, posted a series of glam photos of the Hollywood legend and two-time Oscar winner. In one picture, the actress was photographed wrapped in a fur coat. Another showed her posing in a stylish suit, and a third showed her wearing a sequined outfit and jewelry.
In the caption to the post, Leto revealed that Olivia made a “powerful impact” in his life. He also talked about meeting the screen legend in Paris several years ago and how her “bravery” and “choices” gave him and his brother, 30 Seconds to Mars drummer and co-founder Shannon Leto, opportunities to fight for their own creative freedom.
Leto also revealed that Olivia wrote him many letters over the years – in longhand, of course.
“They were of another era,” the actor and singer said of the handwritten notes.
He also explained how he crossed paths with Olivia and formed an unlikely bond over a California labor law, The De Havilland Decision.
In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans reacted to Leto’s beautiful tribute to the acting legend.
“What a beautiful story – and treasured memories to keep,” one follower wrote.
“Her loss will be felt by those she touched but her bravery and beauty will live forever,” another added.
“So glad you got to know her, she was a class act!!” a third fan wrote to Jared.
The legendary Olivia de Havilland passed away yesterday. She was 104. Olivia made a powerful impact in my life and I had the pleasure to spend some time with her in Paris. I thanked her for her bravery and shared how her choices affected me and my brother and gave us opportunities to fight for our creative freedom. She was a class act. I still have the kind and thoughtful letters she wrote me in longhand on beautiful blue stationery. They were of another era. Here’s an excerpt from an interview I did some time ago… We discovered that, despite having sold millions of records, not only were we not going to get paid a penny by our record company, but we were also millions and millions of dollars in debt. We educated ourselves and found out that in California there's a specific labor law which states that you can't be bound to a contract for more than seven years. At that time we were signed for nine years. So we used that labor law as a major source of leverage in our battle. It is called the De Havilland Law and was put into place thanks to the bravery of Olivia De Havilland in the 1940s. I ended up meeting with her in Paris, and we had a wonderful time together. I got to thank her for fighting the system back then so I could battle it now. It was amazing to meet her – she's a legend. We made a movie about our fight, it’s called Artifact.
Olivia spoke about her meeting with Leto in an interview with People after the musician traveled to Paris to thank her for the De Havilland Decision, a 1944 California law that was created after she challenged Warner Bros. over the terms of her contract. The bold move was decades before its time.
Leto began corresponding via email with the Golden era star in 2010 after his attorneys used the vintage legislation to release his band from an archaic recording contract with EMI. A $30 million lawsuit was ultimately resolved based on the 1944 statute in De Havilland’s name.
Leto later reached out to the actress to ask for her participation in a documentary film about his band’s contract dispute. While she did not participate in the film, titled Artifact, on-camera, the two Oscar winners met and kept in touch.
“I was more than surprised to hear from Jared Leto,” Olivia told People. “I was enchanted! He came to my house to thank me for the De Havilland Decision, which he and his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, had utilized victoriously in a similar contractual dispute.”
The groundbreaking Gone With the Wind star added that it’s “wonderful” knowing that the law in her name continues to be useful to artists and other professionals so many years later.