Anllela Sagra Rocks Panties, Pulls Down Shirt For Sizzling New Snapshot

Bombshell Anllela Sagra sent temperatures around the world soaring on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Sunday, July 26. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 11.7 million followers, and the post became a hit shortly after going live.

The 27-year-old — who is from Colombia — was photographed seemingly inside of her home. Anllela took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, sitting down on her couch’s arm-rest and posing with her legs parted. She added even more sexiness to the photo by tugging down on her top, wearing a pout, and staring directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, brunette hair — which seemingly featured some highlights — did not appear to be styled as it fell around her shoulders and back in slight, messy waves.

The model’s famous and curvy figure stood out the most in the photo, as she flaunted it with cozy, yet revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white T-shirt that featured short sleeves. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as Anllela pulled its already plunging neckline down, exposing a great deal of cleavage and some underboob. The top also helped to display her chiseled core as it was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of white underwear that also did not conceal much. The briefs, which were designed with a high-waisted cut, especially showed off her curvy hips, and pert derriere.

Anllela accessorized the look with just a dainty pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her photo was shot by Joey Wright, a photographed based in Fort Lauderdale.

The sizzling update was met with an immense amount of support and approval from her fans, garnering more than 118,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 700 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her good looks, physique, and revealing outfit.

“You are perfect,” one user wrote.

“Stunning babe,” a second fan added, following their sentence with a number of red heart emoji.

“Love the aesthetic here,” a third individual proclaimed.

“So beautiful angel,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Anllela has showed off her figure in a number of eye-catching posts on Instagram this week. Just two days ago, on July 22, she wowed once again after she rocked a tiny pair of daisy dukes and a sports bra, per The Inquisitr. That upload has received more than 25,000 likes, to date.