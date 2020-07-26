Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Nude Lingerie

Kara Del Toro took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 26, to share a two-photo update of herself wearing nude lingerie. The model seductively posed in the bra-and-panty set, much to the delight of her 1.5 million followers.

The outfit started out with the sandy-colored bra, which featured thin straps that circled around Kara’s golden shoulders. It hooked around her back. The garment boasted a deep neckline and showed off her ample cleavage and buxom bust, the cups hugging tightly to her chest. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

The underwear matched the bra in color and fabric. The panties dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Kara paired the set with a white, open button-down shirt that was offset by her tan complexion. She held two roses in her hand.

As for her jewelry, Kara opted to pair the ensemble with hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace, and a ring.

Her nails were painted a light blue hue. The color stood out brightly against her sun-kissed skin.

Her dark locks were streaked with caramel-colored highlights, giving her hair a two-toned look. Her tresses tumbled down her back in loose, carefree waves.

In the first picture, Kara leaned against a railing. She posed from the side, her fit body the focal point of the snap. She looked off-camera in the image, her gaze fixed somewhere in the distance. Her lips were slightly parted, a hint of her pearly white teeth peeked through.

The second shot featured the model posing from the other side, this time with her eyes trained on the lens. She let the white blouse fall to her arms, covering her derriere.

In the comments section of the post, Kara’s fans were eager to tell her how much they loved her latest look.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji. “Beautiful pics.”

“Look incredible with that beautiful lingerie outfit,” commented another.

“You are one stunning woman,” shared a third social media user, following up their message with a row of positive emoji.

“You are the dream of dreams. Every photo of you is a jaw dropper!” exclaimed a fourth follower, who posted a flame and heart-eye emoji, as well as a red heart.

In just over 30 minutes, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments.