Iggy Azalea Shows Off Insane Post-Baby Body In Skimpy Bikini

It’s hard to believe rapper Iggy Azalea recently gave birth, considering the amazing shape her body is currently in. Shocking fans around the world, the Australian revealed in June she had given birth recently, but its rumored the delivery happened back in April. No matter when her bundle of joy came, her insane physique looks like it hasn’t seen pregnancy ever, and her newest Instagram post is proving she has a bounce-back body most moms would die for.

In the new pic, Iggy is donning an orange bikini which featured a scoop neck top and low rise bottoms. There were small embellishments around the bikini’s strings, but no one was looking at the swimsuit. Her torso was on full display in the new image, looking flatter than ever. There didn’t appear to be a stretch mark in sight, and fans began wondering what kind of magic spell she performed to have such a killer tummy just a few months after delivering.

Iggy even commented in the caption of the photo that she has a “baby waist,” joking that she has a tiny midsection and not the dreaded “baby weight.”

The “Fancy” singer also sported some massive gold hoop earrings that almost touched her collar bones. She paired the look with an orange wig that featured blunt cut bangs. Her hair and bathing suit matched perfectly as she stood out against a grey background. Iggy’s famous lower right arm sleeve tattoo was also in clear shot, with her butterfly as the main focus.

As usual with a post of Iggy’s, fans began leaving hundreds of emoji in the comment section. Her followers flooded her with compliments by using the fire, heart-eye, and “100” symbols. Other followers opted to write out longer sentiments, with many shocked at her post-partum physique.

“Her waist do be SNATCHED,” one user wrote.

“HOW????” another wrote of her “baby waist.”

“Wait, I’m confused. didn’t you like… just have a baby?” a third questioned.

In just 30 minutes, the photo brought in over 230,000 likes and 3,000 comments from admirers. The picture is already well on its way to becoming one of Iggy’s most-liked photos.

Since Iggy’s pregnancy and delivery were kept top secret, all of the photos on her timeline feature nothing but super-slim bodies. Two days ago the rapper stunned her 13.6 million followers by posing in an off-white open cardigan with a matching shirt. Iggy went braless in the photo, with her cardigan only being held together by a tiny string.