Cindy Prado Shares A Massive Instagram Update With Sexy Snaps From Her European Adventures

Bombshell Cindy Prado stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling collection of snaps taken during her adventures in Europe.

Cindy kicked the series of snaps off with a capture that showed off her pert posterior. She climbed a ladder coming from a white pier over a body of water, and rocked an off-the-shoulder bikini top and matching red thong bottoms. Her hair was slicked back in the snap, and she had a pair of sunglasses resting on the bridge of her nose. She glanced seductively over her shoulder as she posed on the steps.

The second picture featured an incredible backdrop of a vibrant blue sea and cloudless sky. Cindy stood on the edge of a patio area with lounge beds to her right and a turquoise pool to her left. She paired swimsuit bottoms with a button-down shirt that was knotted at her waist for an effortlessly chic look.

She pulled out another red hot two-piece for the third snap, and lounged on some cushioned seats in a striped string bikini with a glass of wine in her hand for the fifth shot.

Cindy also shared some of the outfits she wore while out and about away from the beach. The fourth photo in the series featured Cindy in a bandeau-style shirt with a large bow detail between her breasts. She paired the skimpy top with a maxi skirt that featured unique mesh panels and ruffled tiers for an eye-catching look.

In one shot, Cindy stretched out on a lounge chair in a skimpy swimsuit, arching her back slightly to accentuate her curves. She also paired tiny Daisy Dukes with a knotted white shirt for a shot in which she leaned against a black scooter.

Cindy finished off the sizzling series with a snap in which she rocked a tangerine bikini top that showed off some serious cleavage and high-cut bottoms that left little to the imagination. She perched on a ledge overlooking a breathtaking scene with a book and a beverage.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy shares, and the post received over 21,500 likes within two hours. It also racked up 326 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“My goal is to own half as many bikinis as you do someday,” another follower commented, captivated by Cindy’s swimwear collection.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a double update in which she rocked a white blouse with a unique cut-out detail and some Daisy Dukes that put her sculpted legs on full display.