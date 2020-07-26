Gwen Stefani Shows Some Leg In Glittery Hotpants While Performing No Doubt Song With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani sang 'It's My Life' during Blake Shelton's drive-in concert.

Gwen Stefani performed a pair of hit songs from her own extensive catalog when she joined boyfriend Blake Shelton onstage for his drive-in concert event. She also ditched the cowgirl duds that she often wears while performing with her country musician boyfriend. Instead, the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman went full-on rocker chick in an all-black ensemble.

On Sunday, Gwen shared a snippet of one of the drive-in performances on her Instagram page. She was wearing a pair of glittery hotpants that did an excellent job of showcasing her amazing legs. The “Just a Girl” singer also sported a tight top with bedazzled spaghetti straps. The garment had a sheer back, and the front was decorated with tulle accents, as well as sparkly sequins or beads.

Gwen appeared to have on a belt with long beaded fringe hanging from the back. She completed her look with a pair of black combat boots that also sparkled underneath the stage lights. Her jewelry included her “Stefani” and “Shelton” nameplate necklaces and a large number of bangle bracelets on her wrists. The fashion icon was also rocking a long platinum blond ponytail.

Gwen was sitting on a stool with her legs stretched out as she belted out No Doubt’s cover of the 1984 Talk Talk song “It’s My Life.” She got so into her performance that the straps of her top fell off her shoulders as she moved around. Blake provided part of the musical accompaniment by strumming his guitar, and Gwen occasionally made eye contact with him as she sang. She even spoke to him at one point between lyrics, which made him laugh.

According to CMT, the unique socially-distanced show began with Gwen’s boyfriend performing a string of his biggest hits. He was later joined onstage by Trace Adkins, and Gwen made her big entrance near the end of the show. She opened with a solo performance of “Hollaback Girl” before joining Blake to sing their duo of romantic duets, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Gwen’s fans shared their thoughts on the drive-in event in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“I love y’all so much!! literally the most fun i’ve had in a long time. thank you for bringing your fans so much joy even under the worlds craziest circumstances. you both are THE BEST!” wrote one fan.

“So damn happy I went; seeing a concert at a drive in, who’d a thunk it!? But a great experience, for sure. And would definitely do it again,” another admirer remarked.

“It was so amazing???????? I’m so glad that I was able to go and that you guys were able to do a virtual concert!” read a third rave review.