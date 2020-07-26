Ryan Reynolds Offers Reward For Return Of Teddy Bear Containing Voice Recording Of Woman’s Late Mother

Actor Ryan Reynolds is doing his part to aid in the search for a Vancouver, British Columbia woman’s stolen teddy bear, which contains a voice recording of her late mother. Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday to offer a $5,000 reward for the return of the plush bear.

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked,” tweeted Reynolds. “I think we all need this bear to come home.”

As reported by CBC, the bear is the property of 28-year-old Mara Soriano, who noted that the custom-made, Build-a-Bear teddy was in a bag that was stolen as she was in the midst of a move.

Soriano noted that she had been unloading a U-Haul van when she received a call from a friend who had been hit by a work van as they were biking over to assist with the move. Upon hanging up, she placed the bag down next to the van and drove to meet her friend in a separate vehicle in order to provide them with a ride home.

She told CBC that in her “frazzled state” she had forgotten to tell her fiancé where the bag had been left. After just a few moments of being unattended, it had been taken.

Soriano also said that there were important documents in the bag, including a book of blank checks, her citizenship card, passports and social insurance cards. An iPad and a Nintendo Switch were also among the stolen items. Nevertheless, she maintains that she just wants her bear back.

Her mother, Marilyn Soriano, passed away in 2019 after at the age of 53 due to cancer. Marilyn’s voice had been recorded and put into the bear shortly before she entered hospice care.

“At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with,” she told CBC. “That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice.”

“She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she’ll always be with me.”

Security footage at the apartment complex Soriano was moving into showed a man surveying the area for onlookers before leaving the scene with the items in hand.

Reynolds’ Saturday tweet generated a significant response in short order, having accrued more than 80,000 retweets and comments, in addition to 280,000-plus likes from Twitter users as of this writing.

