Anne De Paula Flaunts Underboob Wearing Skimpy Snakeskin Bikini In The Dominican Republic

Brazilian swimsuit model Anne De Paula wowed her 246,000 Instagram friends with her most recent post on Sunday morning. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a sultry image from the 2020 issue, which was hit newsstands on July 21.

According to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit website, Anne won the “fan vote” in the 2017 Swimsuit model search and was selected as a Swimsuit rookie in 2018.

The model and production team flew to the Dominican Republic last February to shoot for the 2020 issue. She reminisced about how great the trip was in the caption.

Anne wore a revealing, earthy-colored snakeskin bikini that left little to the imagination.

The tiny triangle top stretched across her curvaceous breasts, barely containing them beneath the thin patterned fabric. The center of the suit squeezed her voluptuous cleavage together and was too taut to lie against her smooth skin. The alluring swell of her assets spilled out below the cups.

Another printed triangle on the bottom completed the ensemble. A thin strip of material rose up between Anna’s thighs and attached to two thin straps that rested against her shapely hips.

The back of the suit was not visible, but the side of her bare behind suggests that it was cut high across her perky, rounded cheeks.

The reptilian design of the suit matched perfectly with the wild, tropical environment.

Anna stood on an expanse of pristine beach surrounded by a backdrop of lush green palm trees. The vibrant background was photographed to be intentionally hazy, pulling all of the focus to Anna’s stunning features and incredible physique.

She was captured striking a sultry pin-up pose. She faced the camera slightly angled to one side, displaying her long, lean torso and toned abs. She arched her left shoulder and rested her open palm against her hip, fingers outstretched across her flat belly.

Anna’s reached up with her right hand and tousled her long, mahogany tresses, which were swept to one side and cascaded over her shoulder halfway down her back. Curls illuminated by the sunlight appeared to blow in the ocean breeze.

Anne’s dedicated Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the brunette bombshell. Many used combinations of various affectionate and complimentary emoji, and some chose to also put their feelings into words.

“Dominican Republic is so beautiful. I love your photos,” remarked one fan, adding heart and applause emoji after the comment.

“Absolutely jaw dropping,” stated a second follower.