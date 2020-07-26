Nina Dobrev Wishes Paul Wesley A Happy Birthday, Calls Him Her ‘Stefan’ For Life

Nina Dobrev delighted both fans of The Vampire Diaries and of one of its core romantic relationships — between Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore — on Sunday morning when she took to her Instagram page to wish her friend and former co-star Paul Wesley a happy birthday, he turned 38-years-old on July 23.

Nina also called him her “[only] Stefan [forever],” which made “Stelena” shippers go crazy.

Nina uploaded an adorable pic of her and Paul. It looked like a selfie taken by Paul, as evidenced by the placement of his arm. The pair leaned their heads against each other and smiled at the camera. Nina was beaming, with her row of pearly white teeth showing, while Paul opted for a softer close-lipped smile.

The Fam actress sported bangs in the picture, the ends of her dark hair cropped short, brushing against her shoulders. She wore a sheer black top with polka dots and appeared to sport a solid black camisole beneath it. Around her neck, she accessorized with a dainty gold necklace.

Paul, who looked exceptionally handsome with his scruff, wore more casual attire with a simple gray T-shirt.

It appeared the two might have met up at a bar, club, or restaurant, given the dim ambiance of the location.

Thousands of Vampire Diaries fans and supporters of the two actors quickly poured into Nina’s comments section and liked the post. In less than three hours of going live, her upload had racked up an astounding 1.7 million likes and over 27,300 comments.

The majority of commenters were regular users and admirers of the two, but some of their famous friends and colleagues also commented to wish Paul a happy birthday.

That said, the bulk of messages were not about the Tell Me A Story actor’s birthday, but rather from TVD fans reigniting old arguments about the two central relationships from the series. Several wrote that “Stelena” was the “superior” ship or quoted lines from the series about the romance.

Others chimed in to say that Elena had eventually chosen Stefan’s brother, Damon, at the end of the series, and therefore, “Delena” was a better relationship.

“But Our Elena always choose Damon over Stefan! Dalena [sic] forever,” wrote one passionate person.

“ALWAYS STEFAN STEFAN STEFAN ALWAYS GONNA BE STAFANNNNN STEFANNNNNHNNNNNN,” exclaimed another.

A few people thought it was amusing that Nina had posted something so late since Paul’s birthday was actually a few days ago.

“GIRL HIS BIRTHDAY WAS LIKE 2 days ago,” said a third user.