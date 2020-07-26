Aisha Thalia Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Orange Bathing Suit

Caribbean-born model Aisha Thalia sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted an eye-catching new photo of herself on Sunday, July 26. The bombshell shared the snapshot with her 555,900 followers on her Instagram account and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 27-year-old beauty was photographed outdoors, seemingly while on a balcony, as some trees filled the background behind her. Aisha posed directly in front of the camera and wore a pout while she directed her gaze straight towards its lens. Though she held up a food container in her right hand, she emitted some sexiness as she pushed her chest forward.

Her long, highlighted blond hair did not appear to be styled, as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in tight, natural curls.

However, it was her famous figure that clearly stood out in the post, as she easily flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini.

The orange bikini top featured two thin straps that seemingly tied around her neck and back. The number tightly hugged her frame, highlighting her assets. Meanwhile, its tiny cups, which were designed with ruffled edges, exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Aisha teamed the piece with a pair of matching bottoms that also showed off her curvy bod. The piece, which seemingly featured a thong design, particularly drew the eye toward her curvy hips. The high-waisted design also flaunted her slim core.

She finished the look off with a gold body chain and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

In the caption, the model shared a lengthy statement about Catered Fit, a meal prep company, before providing her followers with a discount code for the service.

The sexy image was met with a great deal of support from fans and received more than 4,700 likes within just one hour after going live. An additional 90 followers complimented Aisha on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“You are one of my inspirations,” one user praised.

“You are so beautiful, it’s actually unreal,” added a second fan.

“I say this every time you wear orange, and I’ll say it again, its your color and you look beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are admirable and gracious,” declared a fourth individual.

Aisha frequently serves bold fashion looks on social media. On July 22, she wowed users when she rocked a minuscule leopard-print bikini that showcased her figure, per The Inquisitr. That video post proved to be popular, garnering more than 20,000 likes.