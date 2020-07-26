Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Floral Maxi Dress

On Sunday, July 26, American cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 32-year-old posed in a white-walled room adorned with framed artwork. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white-and-blue floral maxi dress with a thigh split. The plunging garment accentuated her ample cleavage, slender waist, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Erica finished off the sultry look with a pair of oversized horn-rimmed glasses, statement earrings, and her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the casual photoshoot, she styled her hair in tousled waves and a deep side part.

In the first image, the tattooed model sat with her shoulders back and her legs crossed in a pink armchair. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. The following photo showed Erica turning her body slightly and leaning forward, as she brought her hands together.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she believes she looked maternal in her dress. Erica also noted that she rarely sports her eyewear during photoshoots and proceeded to ask her followers if her glasses should be worn “more” frequently.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“You absolutely should. Experiment with frames and I’d think you’d get some really cool vibes with your shots,” wrote one commenter.

“That would be an absolute yes,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Erica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are stunning as always,” gushed a fan.

“You look gorgeous @erica.fett,” added a different devotee.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a skimpy pink bikini while standing in front of green foliage. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.