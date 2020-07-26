Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In Gray & White Striped String Bikini: ‘The Great Escape’

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram with a shot of herself in a tiny bikini once again proving that age is just a number.

The 55-year-old looked gloriously happy in a sun-filled shot of herself standing near a green grassy area with beautiful shade trees and a calming body of water in the distance. The Bedazzled star had dark oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes, and she sported a gorgeous, open-mouthed smile while looking slightly up in the picture. The actress wore her hair back with a shorter fringe framing her face.

The actress wore a tiny gray and white striped bikini, and the triangles of fabric were connected by a small string and a matching one tied around her neck. The little top showcased Elizabeth’s ample cleavage and her shapely round shoulders. The matching bottoms rode low on her hips and tied on each hip, which showed off her toned, fit midsection, and her nipped-in waist. She posed with her hands down by her sides and her legs slightly apart, showcasing her trim thighs.

In her caption, Elizabeth seemed to indicate that she was involved in a big escape, and her Instagram followers responded positively to her sexy summer look. Almost 46,500 hit the “like” button, and nearly 1,200 took the time to leave the actress a positive comment on her post. The flame emoji frequently appeared in the replies, indicating that many users thought Elizabeth looked hot in the shot.

“She must be a Vampire… she becomes more be every day,” joked one fan of the actress’s youthful appearance.

“Oka, just a hint. What continent is the fountain of youth on?” a second devotee wondered, hinting that Elizabeth must have found a secret for staying so young looking.

“There is NO ESCAPE!! I’m caught by your beauty!!” wrote a third who used a play on words from her caption while also including two red heart emoji as a visual expression of the sentiment.

“Smile! Please smile. Let the smile coming rolling like waves to the shore. Smile with your eyes as deep as the oceans and blue as the skies. Just one more smile this time will be Like a breath, while you’re drowning or a wish that’s come true, Elizabeth,” a fourth Instagrammer replied.

The Austin Powers franchise star is no stranger to showing off her youthful good looks on Instagram and entertaining her bevy of followers. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the actress shared a picture of herself braless in an open coverup while wearing bikini bottoms.