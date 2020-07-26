Ariana Grande Wishes Longtime Pal Elizabeth Gillies A Happy Birthday

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon to wish her longtime pal and former Victorious castmate Elizabeth Gillies a happy birthday. Elizabeth turns 27-years-old today.

“Happy birthday my dingus my pringus my liz!” she gushed.

In her caption, she penned a lengthy message of love and nostalgia to her close friend. She said she was “so grateful” that they had been able to share many of their “most important years and experiences” together.

Ariana also reminisced about times when they sang and laughed together and said she could not wait for them to make more great memories together in the future. She concluded by telling the Dynasty star how much she loved her and expressed her disappointment that they could not celebrate the special day together in person.

Alongside her message, Ariana shared a collection of eight photographs and video clips of the two.

The first pic in the bunch appeared to be one of the more recent snapshots, showing both girls posing somewhat seductively in a dark room as they looked at the camera. Elizabeth gazed at the camera while leaning forward and Ariana faced away but peered over her shoulder, both of them wore black outfits and sported dramatic winged eyeliner.

In contrast to the first upload, the second made them look incredibly young in what appeared to be a still from the Nickelodeon show that jumpstarted their respective careers. It was followed by another photo that looked to be taken from around the same time, showing both girls bonding in what seemed like a behind-the-scenes picture.

For the fourth pic, Ariana and Elizabeth were captured up close with a sign reading “Fallon” — the name of Elizabeth’s Dynasty character — positioned above their heads.

The fifth upload was a video clip of the pair singing “we’ve been rats for 20 years,” which Elizabeth once tweeted about, noting that it was from a playful song they wrote together.

“@ArianaGrande Remember that time we wrote a song called, ‘We’ve Been Rats for 20 Years’ then later learned that rats don’t live past 2?” she wrote in 2018.

Ariana shared two other clips of the pair singing together, one of which looked to be from one of the “Moonlight” singer’s concerts.

She also uploaded another picture of them making silly faces and rocking a few rhinestones around their eyes.

Considering how popular both stars are, it was not surprising that Ariana’s post racked up more than 1.2 million likes in less than 30 minutes of her posting. It also quickly garnered more than 11,400 comments from their friends and fans.