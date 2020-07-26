Veronica Bielik Sports Skimpy White Bikini While Posing On A Balcony In Throwback Instagram Post

On Sunday, July 26, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing on a balcony with glass railing overlooking a beach and a city. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Miami, Florida.

Veronica sizzled in a white ribbed bikini that featured a plunging top with gold detailing and matching low-rise bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a pair of stud earrings.

In the first image, Veronica leaned to the side and touched her thigh, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. She altered her position for the following picture by turning her body slightly away from the photographer. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head and looked off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips. The model rested her arms on the railing and playfully stuck out her tongue in the third snap. The final photo showed her standing with her shoulder back and her arms to her side.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photos were taken at an earlier date. She then seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic by stating that she had been “missing” both the United States and her loved ones. She then asked her followers if they believed that “the borders will open up” within the next few months.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I don’t think so babe…” wrote one commenter.

“I think once there is a safe vaccine the border will reopen [sic]. Let’s hope it’s sooner than later!” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“There was never any doubt that you are a stunningly beautiful woman!! You’ve just proved it yet again!! Keep smiling please!!!!” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“You remind me of a garden in bloom. It must be because you always look so cool, fresh and lovely,” added a different devotee.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 88,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.