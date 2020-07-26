AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Teases TNT Championship Match With Cody Rhodes

Former WWE superstar JTG took to Twitter over the weekend and teased a TNT Championship match with Cody Rhodes.

JTG — who was one-half of Cryme Tyme along with Shad Gaspard in WWE — shared some fan art that advertised a title match between the pair. He described the picture as “interesting” and tagged Rhodes in the tweet.

Many wrestling fans in the comments section also appeared to be open to the idea.

“The fact that AEW will legit have anyone from anywhere accept the open challenge and even takes fan input, makes the TNT Championship the most exciting thing in pro wrestling,” wrote one user.

“I think the whole world needs to see the new and improved jack af JTG,” stated another.

Several social media users echoed these sentiments, with many noting how JTG deserves a chance to be a part of the promotion. He’s been wrestling on the independent circuit since leaving WWE in 2014, and his admirers want to see him on television again.

Rhodes has been defending the TNT Championship in open challenges since winning the title. The invitation has also been extended to any wrestler in the industry, which has resulted in independent talents being featured on Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston impressed viewers on the latest episode by taking Rhodes to the limit. Ricky Starks, meanwhile, ended up receiving a full-time contract with the company after he answered the champion’s call.

Rhodes also recently revealed that fans can expect to see some familiar faces appear on upcoming episodes. While that led to speculation that Zack Ryder could be set to join the promotion, the executive vice president remained tight-lipped about who to expect.

Rhodes will defend the title against Warhorse on the next episode of Dynamite. The showdown stemmed from a passionate social media campaign from Warhorse’s fans, and the promotion’s executives took notice.

Rhodes took to Twitter following the Warhorse announcement and said that the company listens to the audience. If JTG receives a similar wave of support, then it’s entirely possible that he could appear on an upcoming show as well.

The nature of this particular storyline means that many free agents will undoubtedly use social media to tease matches with Rhodes down the line. However, this aura of unpredictability is adding more excitement to the weekly shows, and it’s evident that the online community is fully engaged when they’re calling for their favorite non-AEW stars to get a shot.