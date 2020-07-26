‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Rocks A Black Bikini In Perfect Pool Photoshoot

The 'DWTS' mirrorball champ stunned in a new photo.

Jenna Johnson posed for a perfect pool photoshoot on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer showed off her “floating” skills while crediting the video-sharing app TikTok for the idea.

In a stunning new post shared to her social media page, Jenna appeared to be floating in the water as the sun reflected off of her body. Pink flower petals floated alongside her in the styled shot.

The wife of Val Chmerkovskiy also rocked a black bikini top that showed off her incredible upper body. Jenna is known for her amazing abs thanks to years of dancing and working out, and the two-piece suit, which featured black and white polka dot bottoms, certainly made it clear that her hard work has paid off.

In the caption to the pc, Jenna joked that the one thing she has learned from TikTok is how to master a pool pic. She also polled her fans to ask if they think she should open her own account on the video-sharing platform.

In comments to the post, Jenna’s followers, including famous friends and fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold and Emma Slater, reacted to the stunning shot.

“Wow this is a sick pic!!!!” wrote reigning DWTS mirrorball champ Alan Bersten.

“Wow but how are you floating?” asked DWTS pro dancer Sasha Farber.

“This photo has put a spell on me!” another fan added.

“You look gorgeous!” another follower wrote to Jenna.

Others wanted to know if Jenna’s husband Val was the photographer for the shoot, and if so, is he for hire?

Fans were mixed regarding Jenna’s question about getting a TikTok account. Some were excited about the possibility of her sharing dance videos featuring her and her talented husband, while others said they prefer to follow her on Instagram.

Indeed, while Jenna hasn’t mastered the popular app, she has for sure mastered the photo-sharing site. A quick scan of her page shows a mix of pictures with her husband, teasers about her professional ventures, photos from her wedding day, a delicious dessert she whipped up for the Fourth of July, and even a peek at the gorgeous master bathroom in her new home.

In November, she even shared a bare-faced selfie to Instagram, which you can see here which she showed off her face “unfiltered, no makeup, freckles, sunburn, pimples and all.”

Months before posting an illusion of perfection with her pool pic, Jenna reminded her fans that behind the glamorous photoshoots and filters, there is “a beautiful soul perfectly imperfect.”