‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Party Poolside To Celebrate Dayna Kathan’s Birthday

Vanderpump Rules stars both old and new got together on Saturday to celebrate cast member Dayna Kathan’s birthday. Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss and others praised the aspiring comedienne turning 30 on Saturday, according to Danica Dow’s Instagram stories.

The group partied poolside in a cabana on a rooftop at an undisclosed location. Dayna wore a red printed bikini accessorized with simple gold jewelry as her friends toasted to the occasion. The SUR waitress did a little shake after James said some words in her honor.

“We are blessed that you are in our lives now and happy birthday to the one and only,” the self-proclaimed white Kanye said.

The group then said “cheers” to the birthday girl and James put his bottle of water up into the air. The SUR DJ celebrated one year of sobriety in early July.

“Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made, and I’m going strong. I don’t miss the booze,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time.

Accompanying James was his girlfriend, Raquel, who was wearing a long pink dress as a bathing suit coverup. The former pageant contestant stood beside her boyfriend of several years as she raised a glass to her pal, Dayna.

Also at the party was Vanderpump Rules co-star Danica. Some may be surprised at her attendance as the two were often at odds during the last season of the hit reality show. The SUR manager was sometimes frustrated at Dayna’s decisions for romantic partners. The two seem to have gotten closer since filming wrapped. Danica posted a photo of the two and called Dayna her “heart and soul.”

Chris Haston / Bravo

Vanderpump Rules veteran Ariana was there and sported some new pink hair as she wore a black wrapped bikini that showed off her physique. From the author’s stories, Katie Maloney-Schwartz joined the crew later in the day. The former Witches of WeHo wine creator was seen in a photo taken from what appeared to be a hotel room. Rounding out the crew was fashion stylist John Juan Mumblo.

The get-together comes as the status of the popular reality show is unknown. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some were questioning if the program had been canceled after actress Scheana Shay announced that she was moving to San Diego, California, to live with her boyfriend. The singer was quick to shoot the rumors down.

“I am not confirming nor denying anything,” Scheana began.

The “Good As Gold” singer then went on to explain further.

“I know as much as y’all know. And all I know is we aren’t filming or open right now so I have no reason to be paying rent in LA for the time being.”