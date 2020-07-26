Kate Middleton And Prince William ‘Did All They Could’ To Welcome Meghan Markle, Sources Say

Kate Middleton and Prince William didn’t snub Meghan Markle, sources close to the Cambridges say. Instead, they did everything they could to make her feel welcome, including inviting her to their home and cooking her a special vegan meal, as the Daily Mail reports.

Rumors that Kate and William gave Meghan the cold shoulder have been swirling for months, with some suggesting that the icy relationship is part of what drove Prince Harry and Meghan to ditch the United Kingdom and head to North America, leaving their royal duties behind.

William and Kate “welcomed Meghan with open arms” the source claims, adding that they “rolled out the red carpet” to make her feel like she was part of the family after she and Harry became serious.

“It’s just completely wrong to suggest they didn’t talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren’t welcoming,” a source close to the Cambridges claims.

“How can you say they weren’t warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home? They personally cooked her favorite vegan food, they couldn’t have been more welcoming,” the source added.

The rebuttal comes after excerpts of a new biography called Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand were revealed claiming that William and Kate acted in ways that the younger prince thought were snobbish and suggested that Harry might be “blindsided by lust” when it came to the American actress.

There are reports that palace insiders called Meghan “Harry’s showgirl” and worried that she came with too much baggage. Another insider is said to have claimed that there is “just something about her I don’t trust.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to one source, William urged Harry to be cautious with his new girlfriend, offending Harry, who was sensitive about his burgeoning relationship.

But after some time in the royal family, the book claims that the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes began to wither, though it is worth noting that neither couple appears to have been interviewed for the book.

Meghan wanted to bond with Kate over their shared position in public life, but a relationship never developed. As Harry and Meghan began to withdraw from royal life, Kate and William became even more frustrated with the situation, the book claims.

The long-distance relationship between the two brothers is now reportedly strained.