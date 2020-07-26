Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian Before Visit To Wyoming Hospital

Kanye West has been making a series of surprising statements in recent days about wife Kim Kardashian and some members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But on Saturday, the rapper issued an apology to Kim shortly before making a visit to a local Wyoming emergency room.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he tweeted.

The apology comes after Kanye engaged in a series of tweets accusing Kim of trying to have a doctor lock him up. He also said that he wanted to divorce his wife and accused Kris Jenner of white supremacy.

At his first campaign rally for president in 2020, Kanye revealed that he wanted to abort his oldest daughter North, who turned seven in June, but they ultimately decided not to abort her.

Sources say that Kanye is struggling with a manic episode associated with his bipolar disorder, and he has reportedly been holed up at his Wyoming compound for the past few days in order to avoid Kim and her family.

Meanwhile, friends like Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle have dropped by the compound to visit their friend.

While in Wyoming on Saturday, Kanye stopped by the local emergency room. Reportedly, he made the visit to address his anxiety but left after he saw how many people were in the hospital waiting area. He then had an ambulance come to his ranch to check him out, TMZ reports.

The paramedics checked his heart rate and blood pressure, the gossip outlet says, and left. Kanye didn’t go with the ambulance, but got onto his ATV and drove back into his property.

Kim has urged fans to give the couple their privacy as Kanye struggles with his mental health, something that two have spoken about in the past. She said that she wanted to discuss their current situation to help battle the stigma around mental health disorders.

She also said that she couldn’t force Kanye to seek treatment, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she said.

She added that his bipolar disorder is part of what makes his “genius.”