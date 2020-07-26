Kindly Myers Rocks A Racy Red String Bikini While Quoting Leonardo Da Vinci

Kindly Myers went scantily clad for her latest Instagram snap on Sunday morning. The hot model flashed her chiseled curves while inspiring her followers with a quote by Leonardo da Vinci in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shot, Kindly looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a racy red string bikini. The skimpy top featured a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as a daring cut out to show off even more skin. The thin spaghetti straps also helped to put the spotlight on her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized with a small pair of earrings, a chain around her neck, a ring on her finger, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Kindly posed outdoors for the photo. She arched her back as she leaned forward and tugged at her bathing suit. She wore a flirty smile on her face while she tilted her chin up. In the background, the sun can be seen streaming over an outdoor lounge chair.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the loose strands in curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Kindly has amassed more than 2 million followers on her social media account. Many of those admirers made quick work of showing her latest post some love by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was published to her account. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“Very beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Good morning Kindly! Beautiful bikini baby!!” another stated.

“Hot ravishing sizzling beauty,” a third social media user wrote.

“Absolutely stunning a true goddess pure perfection,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her flash her flawless figure in an array of sexy ensembles for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a light purple satin bodysuit that clung to her hourglass figure and put her round booty in full view. To date, that post has reeled in more than 17,000 likes and over 330 comments.