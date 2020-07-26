Meg Turney Sizzles In Skimpy Pink Bikini For ‘Dragon Ball’ Cosplay

Meg Turney rocked two different Bulma costumes.

Meg Turney asked her fans to choose which costume they preferred in a double update. The cosplay model was photographed posing outside in two different looks inspired by the Dragon Ball character Bulma, and she shared the results of her photo shoot with her Instagram followers on Sunday, July 26.

In her first picture, Meg was rocking the sexier of the two costumes. She showed off her curvy figure in a pale pink string bikini. Her swimsuit’s adjustable triangle cups were riding up to expose an ample amount of underboob. Her bottoms featured the same sliding design as her top, but they were mostly hidden from view due to the way she was posing.

Meg’s nods to the character she was portraying included a dark brown belt with a blue pouch on one side and a gun holster on the other. She also wore a single brown glove, a purple scarf around her neck, matching purple socks, and turquoise canvas sneakers. She completed her look with a wig that was the same vibrant color as her shoes. The fake hair was pulled back into a ponytail and secured in place with a bright red bow.

In both photos, Meg was crouching down on the rocky ground in front of large piles of beige boulders. She had one knee resting in the dirt in both shots. However, she was looking down in the first picture, and her eyes were raised in the second image.

Meg was also a lot more covered up in her follow-up photo, which was a more accurate representation of Bulma as she appears in the Dragon Ball series. In place of the bikini, she wore an over-sized pink T-shirt with the character’s name emblazoned on the front. She was also holding a replica of an orange dragon ball with small stars suspended inside it. In a previous Instagram post, she revealed that the bright sunlight passing through the sphere had actually burned her glove.

Meg asked her followers which of the two cosplay creations they preferred, and their opinions were varied.

“I always love the full cosplays more because bikini versions are really, well, just accessorized bikinis. Showing your incredible cosplay-making skills by showing the full outfit is always more interesting!” one fan opined.

“The one where your wearing less clothes,” another commenter chimed in.

“BOTH! So freaking cute ahhhhh!!!! I love all your costumes but this one might be my favorite yet!!” gushed a third fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meg also wowed her fans with her sexy take on Yennefer of Vengerberg from The Witcher. For that look, she rocked black lingerie with a thong back.