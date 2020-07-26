Marli Alexa Gets Steamy In A Strappy Animal-Print Bikini With A Drink In Her Hand

Marli Alexa returned to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share yet another steamy upload with her adoring fans. The model showcased her beach body while telling her fans in the caption of the post that they should come with her.

In the racy pic, Marli looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny animal-print string bikini. The top featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. The straps crossed over her chest and fastened around her neck. The garment also flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips, with strands that tied around her petite waist and put her flat tummy and toned abs in the spotlight. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs and curvy backside in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a bracelet around her wrist.

Marli sat on a blue chair as she posed for the photo. She had her legs together and her back slightly arched. She placed one hand on the back of the chair as her other held a drink. She titled her head to the side and gave a flirty smile into the camera. In the background, a stunning blue sky, tall trees, and other green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the locks in two braided pigtails that fell over her shoulders.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the pic. The post garnered more than 19,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 340 remarks on the snap during that time.

“Babe! I’m on my way & you wont be disappointed.

So beautifully sexy,” one follower stated.

“U are not pretty. U are not beautiful. U are just as radiant as sun,” remarked another.

“I’d drop everything for you,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow very beautiful and very sexy and very hot woman!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her trim figure in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight tops in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently thrilled her followers when she sported a skimpy nude bikini while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.