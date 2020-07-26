Gabby Allen Sizzles In A Skimpy, Mismatched Bikini While Yachting In Ibiza

Gabby Allen took to Instagram on Sunday to share a hot new update that captured her in nothing more than a bikini. Much to the delight of her 1.1 million fans, the British reality star shared one photo and one video of herself in some seriously sexy swimwear.

The first short clip captured the model on the back of a yacht. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Ibiza, Spain, where she has been modeling several bikinis over the past few days. The clip was snapped selfie-style and showed Gabby in the middle of the frame. The perimeter of the boat was surrounded by white leather, and a few other people could be seen in the background. The deck featured a light wood that gave it a luxurious look. The sun was shining brightly on the water behind Gabby, and it looked like a calm day on the water, aside from a small wake behind the vessel.

In the short boomerang video, Gabby gazed into the camera with an alluring stare and placed one hand on the top of her head. Only her upper-half was visible, and she rocked a cobalt-blue bikini top. The garment had small, triangular cups that secured around her neck with thin strings. The bottom of each cup had ruffle detail that gave her top a flirty look. She styled her hair with a braid that was worn on one side of her shoulder and added a pair of hoop earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling.

The second photo in the series showed the model sprawled out on the front of the yacht and it offered a better view of her fit figure. The upper portion of her suit boasted the same blue color, but on her lower-half, she sported a pair of white bottoms. Only a small amount of fabric covered her modestly while its thin straps stretched over her hips and helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. Gabby’s bronze legs were entirely on display and she looked up toward the sky and closed her eyes. She rested her head on one hand and used the opposite hand to shield her face from the sun.

The photo has not gone unnoticed by her fans. More than 11,000 have double-tapped the post while 60 have left comments.

“What a woman. You are too beautiful. Love your photos and vids,” one follower commented with the addition of a few pink hearts.

“Wow look beautiful hun xx,” another fan added.

“Such an incredible human,” a third chimed in with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful lady,” one more complimented.