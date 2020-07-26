Andreane Chamberland Shows Off Her Bronzed Tan In A Colorful Lingerie Set

Andreane Chamberland went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram post on Saturday. The stunning model flashed her fit figure while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she opted for a colorful lingerie set, which complemented her bronzed tan perfectly. The bra featured coral-colored lace cups with bright yellow trim. The thin straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and the deep neckline exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties fit snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. She also wore two strappy yellow garters around her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were in full view for the shot as well.

She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck, as well as multiple rings on her fingers, and bracelets on both wrists.

Andreane stood in front of a white wooden privacy screen with both of her hands resting at her sides. She pushed her hip out a bit and arched her back slightly as she tilted her head and wore a steamy expression on her face.

She had her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the loose locks in waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Andreane currently boasts more than 531,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of her admirers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I love lingerie especially when your wearing it,” one follower wrote.

“Hi Andreane!- You are truly beautiful as a glowing rainbow!!” another declared.

“Wooow. Omg Incredible women, absolutley [sic] perfect,” a third social media user gushed.

“Love the combo of color the design the fabric texture and the most u,” another person commented on the pic.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s most often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops that hug her petite physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sporty white underwear set, which she paired with a brown Adidas tracksuit. That upload also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 370 comments.