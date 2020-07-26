Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Curves In A Colorful Printed Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she rocked a figure-hugging dress in a bold, colorful pattern. The picture appeared to have been taken somewhere outdoors, and Ashley stood in front of a pool with lush greenery surrounding it. A large body of water was visible in the distance, and the entire setting seemed serene.

The piece Ashley wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. She has worn many garments from the brand on her Instagram page before, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Though the look had a simple silhouette, it flaunted Ashley’s curves to perfection. The garment had a v-neck neckline that dipped low enough to reveal a hint of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched around her neck in almost a halter style, leaving her arms exposed.

The garment had a snug fit and it stretched over Ashley’s ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist and flaring back out over her voluptuous hips. It was crafted from a patterned material that featured bold hues of blue, orange, purple and more, all of which looked stunning against Ashley’s sun-kissed skin.

The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so fans weren’t able to see how long the dress was and how much of Ashley’s curvaceous legs were on display. However, the piece fit her like a glove and accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection.

Ashley’s long blond locks were styled in a sleek French braid that pulled her hair away from her gorgeous face. The end of the braid rested on one shoulder and she had one hand on her waist and the other on a wall nearby. She turned her head to the side, showing off her flawless face in profile, and her fans absolutely loved the peaceful snap. The post received over 12,800 likes within 17 hours, as well as 116 comments from her eager audience.

“I need this dress!!!!!” one follower wrote, loving the colorful look.

“You have really good taste in clothes! I love your style!!!” another fan added, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Best. Curves. Ever.,” another follower remarked simply.

“You look beautiful as ever,” another commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

