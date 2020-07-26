Nicole Polizzi Sizzles In A Mint Green Bikini Top & Tiny Black Shorts

Reality television star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave her 13.5 million Instagram followers a thrill with her latest share, in which she captured her ensemble for a “boat day,” as she mentioned in the caption. Nicole tagged her own store, The Snooki Shop, in the picture, suggesting at least some of her ensemble came from there.

Though Nicole was ready for the sunshine, she took the snap in a mirror indoors. A few elements of her home were visible behind her, including a patterned rug on the floor nearby, and a picture depicting a beach scene hanging on the wall.

Nicole flaunted her enviable figure in a simple yet sexy mint green bikini top that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top had thin straps that stretched around her neck, and left several inches of her stomach exposed as well.

She paired the pastel bikini top with high-waisted black bottoms that hugged her hips before ending just a few inches down her thighs. The bottoms left her sculpted legs on full display, and Nicole had one leg popped out to further accentuate her figure.

She topped off the outfit with a stunning semi-sheer black cover-up that cascaded nearly all the way to the ground, and she even held one side of the garment to show the movement it had. The cover-up had short sleeves, and left the front of her outfit exposed while keeping some of her skin protected from the sun.

She also added a black baseball cap and a large pair of sunglasses to finish off the ensemble. Her hair was pulled back away from her face in a ponytail, and she had a soft smile on her face as she snapped the picture with her phone, which she held out in her other hand. In the caption, she referenced the fact that she might be indulging in a few cocktails over the course of the day.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 107,800 likes within 22 hours, as well as 719 comments from her eager audience.

“You look amazing! #hotmom,” one fan wrote.

“It’s always 5’o clock somewhere. Cheers. You look great and I love your clothing line. Happy Saturday!!” another follower added.

“You look amazing,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Omg mawma!!!!!!! Slay,” another commented, using the nickname that Nicole herself often uses for herself and other moms.

While she frequently posts selfies that flaunt her outfits, Nicole also often shares snaps taken with her children.