Anna Nystrom Goes Barefoot In A Tiny Ribbed Bodysuit While Relaxing By A Lake

Social media star Anna Nystrom dropped the jaws of her 8.6 million Instagram followers yet again after showcasing her long and lean legs while enjoying a relaxing weekend outing by a picturesque lake.

Nystrom wore a beige one piece for the occasion. It was not totally clear if the garment was a bathing suit or a bodysuit, but either way it ably flattered the Swedish influencer’s enviable figure. The beige hue of the ensemble was the perfect fit for Nystrom’s love of neutral palettes, and seemed to direct even more attention to her body due to the color’s similarly to her skin tone.

The bodysuit was made from a trendy ribbed fabric and had a deep scooped neckline that showed off her décolletage. To complete the ensemble, Nystrom wore an oversized white linen shirt. The garment was left open and unbuttoned, and the sleeve on her right shoulder had fallen down slightly to expose even more skin from the model.

Nystrom continued the casual aesthetic by appearing fresh-faced and going bare-foot. She left her light blond hair un-styled, letting her long locks cascade down past her shoulders. She also opted for a deep side part, adding both a sultry vibe to the look in addition to offering viewers an unobscured view of her profile.

Nystrom accessorized with two gold layered necklaces, each accented with a pretty circular charm. She also wore two gold rings on her right hand.

The Instagram star posed by sitting on a rock and angled slightly sideways to the camera to showcase her curves. Her body was curled up as she wrapped her arms around her bent knees as she pensively looked out into the distance.

The setting for the shot was a beautiful lake that was tagged as in Sweden. Reeds stood in the foreground, and lush green trees and the hint of a lakeshore cottage served for a backdrop.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the shot over 153,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments.

“Divine Woman,” one awestruck fan gushed, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye face emoji.

“Omg Sweden is so beautiful country…and you too ofc (like always),” raved a second, adding two pink hearts.

“Ohh my God,” proclaimed a third, along with two perfection hands and red lips emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning… I don’t think there is anyone more beautiful than you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart and a number of rose symbols.

