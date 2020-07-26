Chloe Saxon Slays In A Scandalous Leopard-Print Crop Top & Thong Underwear

In her latest Instagram share, brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 796,000 followers with a smoking-hot double update that showed off her buxom body. The snaps were taken indoors, and Chloe perched on a glass coffee table for the pictures. A gray crushed velvet sectional sofa was visible in the background, a spot that Chloe has taken photographs on before. A large window covered with blinds was to her right, and though the blinds were closed to block the sunlight, the lighting in the space was still enough to highlight Chloe’s ample assets.

The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chloe made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The bold top she wore was a long-sleeved crop top in a leopard-print fabric. The look clung to her curvaceous figure, leaving several inches of her lower back exposed in the first snap. It also had a black fluffy cuff detail that added some major drama to the piece.

Chloe paired the crop top with a barely-there black thong that left little to the imagination. In the first snap, she posed with her pert posterior to the camera, fully exposed. Her floral tattoos on her rear and thigh were visible in the frame, and Chloe glanced seductively over her shoulder with her long locks cascading down her back.

She spun around in the second snap so that she was facing the camera, showing off even more of her enviable figure. The cropped look had a high turtleneck neckline that kept her cleavage covered, although the fabric stretched out over her ample assets. Her toned stomach was on full display.

Though the back of the thong was simple, the front had some eye-catching details that made for a majorly sexy look.

Chloe kept the accessories for such a bold look simple, adding a pair of earrings and nothing else. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 14,900 likes and 299 comments within 21 hours.

“The baddest,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“Bootylicious,” another fan added, likely in response to the first slide in the series.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked, followed by a trio of peach emoji.

“Omgggg you are the hottest person ever,” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared a sizzling double update taken while she posed by the blinds in the same room. The ensemble she had on in those snaps was also by Fashion Nova, and it covered even less skin than her latest share. She wore a crocheted cover-up that left little to the imagination and highlighted her voluptuous figure to perfection.