‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Engaged To ‘Flip Or Flop’s’ Tarek El Moussa After One Year Of Dating

The reality stars got engaged while celebrating their one-year anniversary on Catalina Island.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young is engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa. The luxury realtor from the Netflix reality show announced her engagement on Instagram.

In a photo shared to her social media page, Heather was all smiles as she accepted a stunning sparkler from her boyfriend one year after he proposed to her at the Descano Beach Club on Catalina Island, California. In the photo, seen below, the reality stars were dressed to the nines in black tie attire for what Heather, 32, thought was their one-year anniversary celebration. Instead, Tarek popped the question and gave her the ultimate surprise.

In the caption to the pic, Heather touted herself “The Future Mrs. El Moussa.”

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including fellow Selling Sunset stars Maya Vander and Amanza Smith, reacted to the exciting engagement news.

“Omg!!!! Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!!” wrote Maya.

“OMG!!!! I was soooo hoping this would happen during your amazing anniversary adventure! Congratulations babe! Big hugs to you both!! Xoxoxo,” added Amanza.

Tarek, 38, also wrote, “We did it!,” to which his now-fiancee Heather replied, “I’m SO SO SO insanely happy!”

The HGTV star also shared an Instagram post to announce the news, which can be seen here, with the caption, “She said yes!” and the adorable hashtag #FlippingHerLastName.

The proposal came during a boat trip to Catalina Island that the groom-to-be planned for the couple’s anniversary according to People.

Heather and Tarek met on July 4, 2019, and the beginning of their dating relationship was a storyline on the second season of Selling Sunset.

Heather was reportedly shocked when she walked down a candlelit beach path lined with flower petals and found Tarek waiting beneath two “kissing” palm trees adorned with over 5,000 stems of her favorite red and pink flower types.

Tarek then got down on one knee in the sand to propose to his love with an eight carat, emerald-cut diamond.

“The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather,” Tarek said. “I also picked this ring because 8 is a lucky number.”

The newly engaged couple then enjoyed a romantic celebratory meal inside a private beach cabana.

Fans know that Heather was all in after meeting Tarek last July. The blonde beauty also stepped into a stepparenting role with Taylor and Brayden, her fiance’s two children that he shares with his ex-wife Christina Anstead.