Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Insanely Toned Body In Short Workout Shorts

Carrie Underwood works hard to keep herself healthy.

There is no doubt that Carrie Underwood works extremely hard to keep herself in tip-top shape. She has been taking care of her health by eating the right foods and working out as much as she can with two little boys to take care of and a successful singing career to manage. As part of another promotion for her fitness apparel called CALIA by Carrie, the country music sensation can be seen looking fierce while wearing cute workout gear, including a pair of short shorts.

Carrie has been an inspiration to many of her fans by being an encouragement and a cheerleader to help others achieve their goals. That seems to be what this new Instagram post was all about. It was shared on Sunday, July 26, on her label’s official social media account and she looked amazing in her athletic wear. The “Drinking Alone” singer wore a pair of pale pink shorts that flaunted those famous toned legs that everyone always seems to be talking about. They were short enough to show off much of her fit upper thighs.

She paired the shorts with a heather grey tank top that featured a scoop neckline in the front and a unique criss-cross design in the back with both thin and thick straps overlapping each other. Although the back of the shirt wasn’t shown in this particular picture, there had been a few other photos of Carrie wearing this exact same outfit that clearly reveals the design in previous posts. Carrie’s incredibly toned arms and shoulders were exposed.

This recent Instagram snap has the mom of two bending over and staring intently straight ahead. In the caption, the hashtag #StayThePath was used, which seems to be the ongoing theme in most of the Instagram shares for her successful company.

Carrie also had a pair of black boxing gloves on with a red stripe on each glove. She had them sitting right above her knees leaning on them as she was hunched over. The blonde bombshell had her long tresses pulled back away from her face into a gorgeous french braid that hung down her back. She seemed to be taking a little break from her boxing routine while maybe trying to focus on her ultimate goal.

Just a couple of days ago, there was another intense photo of Carrie as she worked out. She was showing off her flexibility and her biceps as well. She appeared to be performing a few stretches during her workout, which flaunted her amazing physique.