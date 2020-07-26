‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Rocks Hot Pink Sunnies & Gorgeous Hair In Jaw-Dropping Photo

The Bravo beauty rocks designer sunglasses in a new photo, but all eyes are on her fabulous hair.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz gave fans hair envy with a new Instagram photo. The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, stunned in a social media snap that showed off her gorgeous hair and a hot pink pair of designer sunglasses.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram page, Katie was wearing a green camo shirt as she posed solo near a window. The Bravo TV veteran gazed at the camera through a pair of magenta Fenty sunglasses as a stunning sunset could be seen in the background.

Katie’s long hair was also on point in the pic. The former SURver’s enviable locks appeared to have tints of pink and purple due to the lighting. In the caption to the post, Katie even noted the lighting’s flattering effects.

In comments to the jaw-dropping pic, fans and famous Bravo friends, including Summer House alum Lauren Wirkus and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members Brittany Cartwright, Dayna Kathan, and Dancia Dow reacted to Katie’s stunning look with sweet comments and fire emoji.

Other followers wanted to know what shampoo and other products Katie uses to keep her hair so thick, shiny, and healthy-looking, with one fan noting that it’s “genetics.” Others were simply in awe of the reality star’s beauty.

“Looking very Alicia Silverstone circa Aerosmith videos here,” one fan wrote.

“Love this pic!! Omg!” another added. “Please just keep on outshining every other girl on any other reality show!!! Love it!”

“We’re in quarantine how do you look this good?” a third fan asked.

“It’s actually not the lighting. It’s that face…and that hair. But whatevs,” another wrote.

You can see Katie’s stunning photo below.

Longtime fans know that Katie has shown off many hair looks over the years. In May, she shared a throwback of her days as a blunt-cut blonde. At the time she was nicknamed “Tequila Katie” due to her wild behavior after a few drinks.

As for how she gets her locks to appear so voluminous, in the past, the reality star has given up a few tips. In an interview with Glamour, Katie previously attributed her thick hair to her Italian heritage. She also said she’s a “firm believer” in only washing her hair once a week and using dry shampoo on the off days.

“I try not to use a lot of heat styling products, and I’ll let my hair air-dry if I’m going to be curling or flat-ironing it,” the f beauty said. “If I have to dry it quicker, I’ll use a cool setting [on the hair dryer].”