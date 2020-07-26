Jade Grobler Gets Sultry In A Tiny Black Bikini

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page on July 25 to share a titillating update with her fans. The model flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while spending a day at the ocean aboard a motorboat.

In the first snap, Jade was seen enjoying her time riding a yacht in the middle of the sea. She was found in the cockpit and posed sideways with her left foot forward. As if driving the boat, she placed her hands on the big steering wheel. She looked to the side towards the photographer and gazed into the lens with a closed-lip smile on her face. According to the geotag, Jade spent the day at the Whitsunday Islands.

The second pic featured the babe in a similar pose. This time, her eyes seemed to stare at a distance. Her smile also changed where her pearly whites were shown. Some parts of her body were hit by the sunshine, making her skin glow, and her golden locks flowed in the wind.

Jade sported a black bikini that included a minuscule top that looked like fully-lined, triangle-style cups. The garment hardly contained her ample chest. From the angle, it appeared that the swimwear failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The floss-like straps that provided support stretched around her neck, with another pair of strings that went around her back.

Her bikini bottoms boasted a low-cut waistline that exposed a generous amount of skin. It helped accentuate her taut stomach. It is also important to note that her pose accentuated her small waistline. The piece was held in place by strings that clung to her waist down to her hips. It presumably had a high-cut design that helped elongate her legs.

Jade left her blond hair untied, letting its long, straight strands flow in the wind. She decided to wear several accessories, including a pair of stud earrings, a ring, a string bracelet, and a gold bangle.

In the caption, Jade referred to herself as the “captain” of the power vessel. She also mentioned that she drove the boat.

The latest share received a lot of love from her avid admirers. Within hours, the snapshot received more than 24,000 likes. It also gained over 300 comments. Many of her eager fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her jaw-dropping display. Several followers struggled to find the right words to express their feelings for the model. Instead, they opted to drop a combination of emoji.

“Pure beauty,” one of her fans wrote.

“Aye, you’re a beautiful captain,” another admirer commented.