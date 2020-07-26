‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Explosive Confrontations & An Unexpected Health Crisis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 27 promise explosive confrontations and a shocking health crisis. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) lays into Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has to be rushed to the emergency room. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) also learns the truth about Sally and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) receives her diagnosis, per Soaps.

Monday, July 27 – Wyatt Blasts Sally

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) questions Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) about the accident, per the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

At the beach house, Sally and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) realize that their secret is out. They will have to pay the consequences for their deception,

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) blasts Sally for lying to them about being terminally ill.

Tuesday, July 28 – Sally’s Health Crisis

Sally has a real medical crisis while begging Wyatt to forgive her.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is with Steffy when she finally wakes up. He will support her as she learns the extent of her injuries.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Detective Sanchez takes Bill’s statement.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Wednesday, July 29 – Ridge Blames Bill

Ridge blames Bill for Steffy’s serious injuries, per the spoilers. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that the dressmaker has never been a fan of the media mogul and will go after him for causing Steffy so much pain.

Wyatt, Penny, and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) realize that Sally isn’t faking her health crisis and that she needs urgent medical intervention.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will tell her new son-in-law, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), that Steffy is in the hospital and that she had an accident. He will be shocked and realize that Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) is still with the babysitter Amelia (Nicola Posener) at the cliff house.

Thursday, July 30 – Steffy’s Prognosis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally’s in a vulnerable state at the hospital. Nevertheless, she wants to speak to Wyatt to ask him to forgive her.

Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) informs Steffy that she will take weeks to heal. Steffy will be devastated as she already misses her little girl and the life they have created together.

Friday, July 31 – Katie Learns The Truth

Sally used Katie right from the start. She knew that Katie would spread the story of her false terminal illness in order to champion her cause. Therefore, Katie will be shocked and angry when she learns how the redhead played her for a fool. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt and Flo will tell Katie the truth.

Liam, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) prepare to welcome Steffy home after her stay in the hospital.