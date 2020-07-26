‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Ridge Unleashes Wrath, Wyatt Blasts Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 27 tease at least two explosive confrontations. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will take on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) accident, while Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will blast Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), per Soaps.

Ridge Unleashes Wrath

Ridge and Bill have never been best friends, and lately, there has been a lot of tension between the two men. The dressmaker recently punched the media mogul after seeing the video of him and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) making out in the cabin.

So, when Ridge learns that Bill was involved in the collision, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that all hell will break loose. Ridge will blame Bill for Steffy’s injuries and may want him to pay. At his worst, the dressmaker can be very volatile and he may even get physical, as he has in the past. Ridge and Bill may come to blows as emotions run high.

Since Bill blames himself for the crash, he may not even defend himself as Ridge unleashes his wrath on him. The media mogul knows that his attention was not on the road as he was preoccupied with thoughts about his relationship. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had just told him that they need to tell Will Spencer (Finnegan George) that they were separated and may never get back together again.

Sean Smith / CBS

Wyatt Blasts Sally

Wyatt found the message that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) scribbled on Sally’s underwear.

“Help me, Flo,” it said and prompted Wyatt to ask Sally where his girlfriend was. He threatened to call the police before the redhead confessed that Flo was at her apartment with Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz).

Wyatt rushed to Sally’s place and cut his girlfriend free from the radiator. After their tearful reunion, Flo informed him that his ex-girlfriend had been fooling him all along. He was shocked by the news that Sally was not terminally ill.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Wyatt will blast Sally for her cruel actions. She made everyone believe that she was dying and caused them immense grief. He and Flo sacrificed their relationship for her sake, while Katie Logan (Heather Tom) put herself on the line to save the designer’s job at Forrester Creations.

Wyatt will roast Sally for kidnapping Flo and trying to seduce him to have his baby, per the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. He never realized that she was capable of such lies and manipulation. It appears as if Wyatt will conveniently forget that Flo also kidnapped his own niece and let everyone believe that she was dead for months.

Wyatt may even tell Sally that he wants nothing to do with her in the future. And for the redhead, it may as well be a death sentence.