Iulia Valentina Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Printed Bikini

Iulia Valentina took to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 25, to share a racy update with her 1.4 million followers. The 26-year-old model showcased her bombshell curves in a printed two-piece swimsuit indoors.

Iulia rocked a minuscule printed bikini from a brand called Glitz Fashion Official. The swimwear had an orange base with various prints. The tiny top featured a deep neckline that gave her fans a tantalizing view at her voluptuous cleavage. The garment was cut so small that it barely covered her ample assets. The padded cups were held together by an O-ring, which also functioned as a design. Extra-long straps were wrapped around her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy.

She sported matching bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline, showcasing a generous amount of skin. Two O-rings adorned the sides of the waistband, connecting the whole piece. The high-cuts accentuated her curvy hips with small straps that tied on the sides of her waist.

In the photo, Iulia was photographed standing a few steps away from a brown door. She posed with her legs slightly apart, and her left hip popped to the side while holding a glass of wine to her lips. Her right arm, on the other hand, rested beside her curvy behind. A teeny red ink tattoo was seen on the side of her wrist. She looked to the side and away from the camera’s flash.

The Romanian beauty had her honey-blond hair parted in the middle and styled straight, its long strands grazing her shoulders and hanging down her back. To keep the focus solely on her incredibly toned figure, she decided to skip the jewelry. Not that she needed them anyway. Notably, she also had her nails done with extensions and a french tip.

Iulia tagged Glitz Fashion Official in bfoth the post and the picture. She also gave out a discount code for her followers to use. Many of her fans loved the new NSFW addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 40,600 likes. As for the comments section, she opted to turn off the feature.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Iulia posted an Instagram post on July 23 that showed her posing outdoors in a scanty swimsuit. The bathing suit was seemingly made of a ribbed material and had a body-hugging fit that highlighted her hourglass frame. Although it’s less revealing than the bikini she wore in the new snapshot, it still displayed a generous amount of cleavage. As of late, the previous share accrued over 77,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.