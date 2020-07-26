Candice Craig Sizzles In A Black Bodysuit & White Men’s Shirt: ‘I’m Feeling Great’

Candice Craig showed off her curvaceous dancer’s body in simple, sexy lingerie, and the look caught the eyes of her Instagram followers.

Candice shared a series of two images that featured her front and center against a white background. In both, she perched atop a stool. The dancer wore a sexy black bodysuit with a pushup bra incorporated in the top that revealed plenty of her ample cleavage.

In the first picture, she wore an oversized white men’s shirt open and hanging off her arms. She reached out with one hand and sat the other on her knee, showing off her incredibly long white manicure. She arched her back and posed with her eyelids nearly closed, and her full pout slightly open. The singer’s luxurious long black hair flowed in soft waves over one shoulder, obscuring it entirely and reaching her waist. She had large sparkly stud earrings in her ears, and a gold necklace with her name on it hung just below the hollow of her neck.

The second image revealed a full shot of Candice, and she sat with her knees together to the sides. Her flexed toes rested on the floor and her heels off the surface. The pose showed off the model’s light-colored pedicure, which contrasted nicely with her sun-kissed skin. She held onto her legs just below her knees and arched her back, and because of the way her hair fell only partially over her shoulder, much more of her voluptuous chest was viable pushing out of the top of her lingerie. The open shirt hung off one shoulder, and it stayed up on the other side with the unbuttoned cuffs obscuring part of her hands.

In her caption, the singer said that she’s feeling great in the midst of a cleanse, and her fans seemed to appreciate her check-in. More than 6,800 Instagrammers hit the “like” button on the sensual post, and almost 100 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the dancer. Again, she stared at the camera through mostly closed eyes, and she kept her mouth almost entirely shut.

“Just so drop-dead gorgeous. So beautiful. I did your dance. It was hard,” gushed one fan who also left several flame, red heart, and purple heart emoji.

“Body Candy. Thank you for the Steps!” a second follower replied.

“You are so sexy, Candice good luck on the cleanse honey,” wrote a third who included two red hearts.

“Body and face on WOW! Stunning! So glamorous!!!! Yes, baby. You are a beautiful woman!” a fourth devotee commented, leaving a variety of smiley and emoji to express the sentiment visually.