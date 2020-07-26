Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skimpy White Sundress, Enjoys A Pink Summer Cocktail

Olivia Culpo flashed a summery look for her 4.7 million Instagram fans on Saturday evening. The recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model posted two images in which she looked glamorous enjoying an enticing frozen cocktail.

Olivia wore a short white shift that appeared to be made from a silky light-weight fabric that clung to all her curves. It had spaghetti straps and an empire waist between which her perfectly round breasts were squeezed.

The center had a keyhole opening barely held together with three tiny gold hook-and-eyes, displaying the alluring line of her cleavage.

The slip dress had simple, clean lines. The hem ended mid-thigh, exposing a sliver of her smooth, tan thigh at the bottom of the picture frame.

She cocked her shapely hips and rested her outstretched palm flat on the marble counter top upon which she appeared to have also perched the edge of her derriere. One shoulder dropped as she posed, almost causing one of the thin straps from her dress to slide down against her upper arm.

Olivia gazed at the camera directly with a merry brown eyes and a playful grin. Her gorgeous olive complexion was flawless.

Olivia accessorized with several pieces of jewelry, but most notably, she wore an unusual set of delicate gold chains that may have been part of her dress.

The almost imperceptible sparkle of the thin linked strands lie across her bare decolletage, almost mirroring the outline of a bra-top. A single chain draped around the back of her neck, then branched into two chains above either breast, creating triangles that framed the tops of her bust and trailed into the low neckline of the garment.

She also wore a feminine gold watch and simple bangle around her right wrist.

As noted in the caption, in which she linked viewers to a recipe, Olivia appeared to have just whipped up a fancy batch of bright pink cocktails garnished with lime rounds.

There were three beverages on the counter behind her in the first image, and in the second, the brunette beauty selected one and displayed it in her right hand, center frame.

She dropped her head back and closed her eyes, a wide, easy smile across her beautiful face.

Olivia’s devoted fans were eager to express their adoration for the stunning model, filling her comments section with a bevy of affectionate emoji and compliments on her attire.

“Gorgeous! Love your dress!” exclaimed one follower.

“The cutest,” remarked a second person, adding a heart emoji.