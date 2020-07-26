Alexina Graham Shows Off Underboob In Tiny Top In New Instagram Pic

Alexina Graham has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with a variety of eye-catching updates lately, and her newest share had her fans seeing double. She showcased her underboob in the sexy photo, and it appeared to be a selfie.

The model posed next to a large mirror and leaned against it with one shoulder, placing her hand in front of her midriff and raising her other hand out to the side. She glanced up at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips pursed, and her hair was done in a voluminous, dramatic hairstyle. Her long curly waves were brushed around her shoulders and popped in the shot, and her hairstyle was so high that it was partially cropped out.

Alexina’s ensemble featured a white tank top that she apparently folded over for the eye-catching look. It had thick straps and a high neckline that hid her cleavage from view. In addition to her underboob, her flat abs were visible along with a few of her freckles that peppered her torso.

The photo was taken in a white room, and the lighting in the space left Alexina’s skin looking flawless. It was cropped from her waist up so her chest was left front-and-center, and her reflection gave the illusion of her standing next to an identical twin.

The update was geotagged in London, as has been the case for all of her shares since July 13.

The update was posted 13 hours ago and it’s racked up over 21,900 likes. Her devoted fans headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks. Many people couldn’t help but refer to her “twin” that she mentioned in the caption.

“You look gorgeous from any angle,” gushed an admirer.

“Who is the other one?” joked a second social media user.

“Double Delights! For sure! Beautiful Lady my continued love and prays for you and all yours always;-)=,” exclaimed a third follower.

“One of you is already too much for two of you is just overkill,” raved another supporter.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel also rocked the brand’s lingerie in a flirty, sped-up video that she posted to her page on June 11. At the beginning of the clip, Alexina tugged at the side of her thong with her hands before turning her back to the camera and shaking her derrière momentarily. She gave flirty smiles before blowing a kiss to the camera. Her bra and matching bottoms featured black lace and a floral pattern.