Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Yellow Bikini Top & Makes Her Instagram Followers ‘Look’

Arianny Celeste showed off her summer body in a recent Instagram post, which left her fans wanting even more.

In the shot, the UFC ring girl stood in front of a bright yellow tiled wall with an intricate border of painted tiles next to a dark red accent wall. She wore a ribbed golden yellow bikini top that echoed the color of the background. The model’s luscious highlighted brown locks fell in soft curls over one shoulder and down her back from a side-swept style, and Arianny held one arm up and bent with her hand resting atop her head. The top showcased the mother-to-be’s ample cleavage with a hint of underboob showing underneath the edge of the suit, which clasped in between her breasts. The image showed a small amount of her growing baby bump on one side.

Arianny’s big brown eyes popped in the shot, and she stared soulfully into the camera for the photo. She held her full shiny lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her teeth, and she seemed to have a pregnancy glow. She accessorized with several different lengths and styles of gold chains that hung into her cleavage and past her bikini top and out of the frame.

In her caption, the UFC octagon girl teased her followers by indicating that she made them look, and they appeared to respond positively to her post. More than 14,600 hit the “like” button, and almost 160 Instagrammers took the time to leave Arianny an affirmative reply. Many of those who commented used a sparkling yellow emoji and noted her pregnancy glow.

“Look at that mommy glow!” gushed one fan who included a red heart-eye smiley.

“You sure did, and I like what I see. You made me stare,” a second devotee responded along with flame and tongue emoji.

“So gorgeous glowing more than the yellow your wearing even. What a lovely photo,” wrote a third follower.

“‪Guilty as charged. You couldn’t blame me though because you’re just that dang beautiful. I hope you had a GREAT week, and wishing you an AMAZING weekend. I LOVE YOU, MY ANGEL. You make me happy,” a fourth Instagrammer replied, including a variety of different smileys.

Arianny has shared several different pictures of herself since she announced her pregnancy earlier this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that the UFC ring girl posted two images of herself while she was at her recent maternity photoshoot with Oxana Alex Photography.